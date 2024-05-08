Gen Z doesn't really mind AI influencers, according to new study

Gen Z are more open to accepting brands using AI influencers compared to other generations, a new study has shown.

The 2024 Influencer Marketing Report from Sprout Social surveyed 2,000 respondents (including 300 social media influencers) both in the UK and the US to understand their perspectives and experiences of consuming content on social media.

Artificial intelligence was among one of the topics discussed, as we've seen an increase in the technology online, while governments are in the process of keeping the laws and regulations up-to-date with the developing tool.

Participants were asked for their views on brands using AI influencers, rather than humans - and it left people pretty divided on the matter.

While 37 per cent said this tech would make them more interested in the brand, another 37 per cent said using AI influencers would make a brand distrustful, and the rest were "indifferent" to this.

But it appears Gen Z (12-27-year-olds) in particular are curious since 46 per cent are more likely to be interested in a brand that has an AI influencer.

Though social media influencers were concerned about their potential AI counterparts as 49 per cent said they were worried AI influencers would take away their jobs.

Gen Z's attitude towards AI also coincides with their view that "authentic" marketing is of less value (only 35 per cent disagreed) compared to the elder generations - Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers where around half look for influencers to be authentic.

While authentic marketing is less valuable for them, Gen Z is more concerned with the number of followers since 47 per cent of respondents in this age bracket said that they valued an influencer's follower count.

