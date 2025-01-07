There are plenty of songs that have an eerie or unsettling ring to them, so when one Gen Z listener described Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl' as having "sinister vibes," it didn't take long for the internet to ask questions.

The debate started over on X/Twitter when one woman recalled being in an Uber with the driver playing a song that didn't sit well with her.

"All three of us were sitting in dead silence," she wrote. "I wish I could remember the song, Imma try and find it."

The tweet led to a guessing game of potential culprits: Was it the haunting intro of Immortal Technique’s 'Dance with the Devil'? Or perhaps, the melancholic version of 'Mad World' by Gary Jules?

Eventually, the mystery was solved when the user returned to X with a shocking revelation: it was 'Uptown Girl.'

"I found it," she wrote, accompanied by a string of crying emojis. "I was scared as f*** the Uber was just gonna drive us off the road. I do not like the energy this song brought into the car."

The tweet quickly sparked a flood of reactions, with many echoing the same sentiment: "I would have never guessed this song in a million years."

Another user added: "Somehow I would have thought any other song on the planet than 'Uptown Girl'."

A third wondered if the response was a joke, writing, "I’m convinced this has to be satire."

Meanwhile, one user was genuinely perplexed, asking: "I realise you're getting a whole lot of feedback on this, but can you articulate why the vibes are off? Because as a Gen-X-er, this is on the 'warm and bubbly' shelf for me with 'Raspberry Beret' and 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun', and I'm trying to figure out what you responded to."

She, among many others, are still waiting for that clarification...

