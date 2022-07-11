Gen Z activists are taking on the fight against abortion rights by creating a tool that spams “fake” abortion clinics with one-star reviews to warn people what the clinics actually are.

Last month, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade, severely limiting or completely restricting access to abortion in some states.

The decision was met with outrage and a group of Gen Z activists are now using that rage and turning it into action.

Gen-Z for Change described itself as a “collective of over 500 activists, organizers, and creators”.

The group has created a spam tool that targets so-called crisis pregnancy centres to warn potential users that such centres don’t offer abortions.

In an initiative called S.A.F.E.R., the group aims to fund, educate and volunteer to help those seeking an abortion do so safely.

In a Twitter thread, they explained the initiative stands for: “𝗦pam anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center reviews and anti-abortion tiplines

“𝗔ssist those who need to safely access abortions by volunteering

“𝗙und local abortion services

“𝗘ducate people about their abortion laws and access

“𝗥egister to vote.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On the website, the collective explained why the spamming is necessary, writing: “Crisis pregnancy centers pose as abortion clinics online but do not actually provide abortions or abortion referrals.

“If they refuse to be transparent on their website, we will be transparent in their reviews.”

They provided code for users to run on their computers that automatically sends one-star reviews to crisis pregnancy centres.

Planned Parenthood has previously warned against crisis pregnancy centres, which have been criticised for imitating abortion clinics when they don’t offer terminations.

Planned Parenthood’s website states: “Fake clinics usually try really hard to seem like a normal doctor’s office. They might have ultrasound machines, staff in white coats, medical-sounding names, and professional websites.”

In an update on the S.A.F.E.R. initiative website and reported by NBC, Yelp has temporarily disabled the review feature for Crisis Pregnancy Centers.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.