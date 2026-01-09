Gen Z’s dating dealbreaker for 2026 has been revealed - and it’s a subtle detail

Most modern-day daters will agree that navigating the road from singlehood to finding love is a mind-bending path.

Looking the part, showing your best side, and trying to impress someone, all while remaining true to yourself makes for a complicated scenario - and that's before you've even reached the stage where ghosting, shrekking, or whatever other anti-romantic buzzword of the moment comes along and screws you over.

But, if you're approaching the new year with a clear head and feel ready to break back onto the scene, we may just have our closest look yet at what singles are looking for in a partner in 2026 - and, more importantly, what their dealbreakers are.

Sure, being on time, planning a nice date, and never forgetting to text back all come as standard, but one unexpected contender is one we couldn't have foreseen: The smell of your hair.

It's no secret that people are moving away from dating apps in favour of in-person chemistry, so it makes total sense that in new research by Bed Head, 51 per cent of Gen Z would rethink a second date if someone’s hair smells bad, while 81 per cent say amazing-smelling hair instantly makes someone more attractive.

“When we think about attraction, we tend to focus on the obvious sparks - eye contact, a great smile, the way someone carries themselves across a room", notes Dating and Relationship Coach, Vicki Pavitt.

"Hair scent is one of the most underestimated players in romantic attraction. It’s an unspoken love language - a sensory cue that can reveal so much about who you are before you even realise it. It’s a signal that works quietly, giving your chemistry a subtle edge in how someone experiences you."

She continues: "From an evolutionary perspective, scent has always been one of the ways humans pick up cues about compatibility, with research showing that we’re drawn to the natural scent signatures of people whose immune systems differ from our own.

"What makes hair scent different from something like perfume is proximity - it can only be encountered in moments of closeness. That closeness triggers oxytocin, the bonding hormone associated with connection and trust. In other words, the simple act of someone catching the scent of your hair can physiologically nudge the nervous system toward safety, warmth and intimacy.'

When we think about scent in the form of perfume, it's often something that can evoke a memory, or take you back to a familiar place - and the same thing applies here, with smells being processed by the parts of the brain which handle emotion.

It'll come as little surprise that hair perfumes are one of the fastest growing categories in its sector, with multi-purpose fragrances such as Phlur's body and hair mists becoming some of the biggest standout beauty moments of 2025.

Vicki adds: "Your hair scent is the thing that lingers after a date, subtly reminding someone of the energy you bring into their life. It becomes part of your relational presence, that pulls someone in and keeps their nervous system saying ‘more of this.'"

Proof that a good blow dry always pays off - in more ways than one.

