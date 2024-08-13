Woman shares shocking amount she made from a TikTok that hit a million views

A TikTok growth expert and side hustles advocate has shared the shocking amount she made from a viral clip on the platform.

Lisa (@sidehustlesister) has garnered a healthy 55,000 TikTok followers for frequently sharing ways to bring in extra cash. From banking hacks to creating digital products and efficiently carrying out budget shopping, the TikToker has covered all areas.

One side hustle that Lisa encouraged people to try is social media.

"Growing your following to 10k can be a great way to earn extra money through Creator Rewards Programme… its definitely a great addition to my side hustle income each month," she wrote as the caption.



One of her clips racked up over a million views, meaning Lisa received a payout from TikTok.

She started by explaining the meaning of RPM (revenue per mille) with Lisa's being 56p which "changes per video". It tracks how much TikTok pays you for every thousand views.

She detailed that every view must count as a "quality view," meaning it must be viewed for at least five seconds and the video must be over a minute long of original content.

Lisa revealed that for a clip that reached a million views, she received £310.

"Drum roll please..... £310. Is that more or less than you thought it was gonna be?" she asked."I'm pretty chuffed to be honest, it is free money after all."





@sidehustlesister How much did I make from my 1 million view video last week? Growing your following to 10k can be a great way to earn extra money through Creator Rewards Programme… its definitely a great addition to my side hustle income each month. #sidehustle #sidehustleideas #creator #income #tiktokgrowth #makemoneywithme





Many viewers flocked to the clip with one writing: "Less than I thought but still nice."

Another added: "That is less than I thought it would be , I got £190 for my 470k one."

Meanwhile, a third said: "I made £20 of 19.9 million views on a vid I did," to which Lisa responded: "You don’t have to show your face, but you do need to make content your own, add you oven voiceover or something."

