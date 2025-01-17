10 of the top side hustles to boost your income in 2025

Side hustles have evolved from a trend to a vital part of many people's financial strategies.

Whether you're looking to boost your primary income, pursue a passion project, or explore entrepreneurial opportunities, there are many ways to earn extra cash outside of a traditional 9 to 5.

From leveraging digital skills to the rise in online selling platforms, flexible work arrangements have opened the doors to making side hustles more accessible than ever before.

Experts at Airtasker, a local services marketplace, have lifted the lid on 10 different side hustles to kickstart this January.

1.Social media manager

Many small businesses use social media platforms to promote their products or services. For this social media manager side hustle, your job is to create and manage campaigns for your client on these platforms and increase followers, push your client’s products and services, and sometimes generate content. You may also have to handle queries from platform users who follow your client. One good thing about this online side gig is that it’s one of the few side hustles you can do from your phone.

2. Teaching English

You can teach English to students, regardless of whether they’re in another country or are international students living near you and need more instruction or practice in the language. Remember that it’s not enough to be fluent in speaking or writing English; you’ll need a degree in language teaching or at least having completed TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language) certification to succeed in this online gig.

3. Copywriting

Many businesses have a website and need copywriters to help them develop online ad campaigns, write all the words, and create content. For clients that don’t have websites, you can also help them by writing copy for flyers, brochures, print, billboards or even scripts for TV or radio ads.

4. Online tutoring

You can offer online tutoring services if you’re a teacher or particularly good at teaching school subjects. Popular tutoring can include thesis writing, introductory lessons, testing for SATs, GCSEs and maths and science subjects.

5. Blogging

Blogging as a side hustle is a good way to earn passive income. You can write your own blog content and make money off it in your spare time through advertisements and affiliate marketing.

The biggest challenge in making your blog profitable is attracting a large audience so other businesses would want to advertise on it. Make sure your blog content isn’t only something you’re passionate about but also helpful to people, so they’ll want to share it and expand your audience!

6. Play video games

Yes, you can monetise your favourite hobby! You can become a live streamer and play popular games to attract the largest audiences. Once you build a big enough audience, you can earn money by offering paid subscriptions to exclusive content. Moreover, you can make money from ads and affiliate marketing and get sponsored by big video game developers to feature their games on your YouTube or Discord channel. You can even set up a donations page via platforms like Patreon.

7. Become a personal trainer

You can do one-on-one or group training sessions via Zoom or Google Meet as an online personal trainer. Help clients hit their fitness goals by helping them stick to their exercise regimen via email and phone.

If you have a good background in nutrition, you can offer additional services like meal planning. Simply prepare the meal plan and send it over to your client or turn it into a mini e-book. (You can hire a graphic designer to help you with the latter if you’re not quite sure how to do it yourself.)

8. Teach yoga classes online

Thanks to video apps, you can teach yoga classes too! As with a personal trainer, you can take on one client at a time or schedule a group when conducting a yoga class. Be ready with a high-resolution webcam, headset and high-speed internet for hassle-free sessions.

9. Write or edit CVs

Some professionals will gladly pay someone who can update their resumes or make them stand out among other candidates. This is a competitive niche where you can earn as much as £50 or more.

10. Sell stock photos

Are you a prolific shutterbug who makes an effort to take splendid photos? Why not monetise this hobby and sell your photos as digital products and stock images? You can also put up your own website to sell your photos there or even accept photography jobs from clients.

