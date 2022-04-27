Fox News' Geraldo Rivera has shared the one fear that he has about Elon Musk'sTwitter takeover.

Although the political commentator applauded the billionaire and called him one of his "favourite personalities," he didn't hesitate to bring up the one "caveat" he has about the deal.

"If Donald Trump persists in insisting he will not be on Twitter and opting to be on Truth, I think Elon Musk would have overpaid for Twitter," he told prime-time host Sean Hannity referring to Trump's social media platform, TRUTH Social.

Rivera added: "Because Twitter with Trump is a far more exotic product, it seems to me than the opposite."

On Monday, the former commander-in-chief spoke with Fox News and said that he would not be returning to Twitter and was formally joining his social media platform over the next week, according to plan.

"I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump told the outlet. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it, and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH," he said.

Last year, Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat after the Capitol riots on January 6.

Twitter considered a majority of his tweets to be in connection to the violent protests and warned of his account further risking "the incitement of violence."

Elsewhere, when Trump was further asked whether the tech billionaire's Twitter would be competition for TRUTH, he said that he believes it would be a positive occurrence in the social media space but doesn't view it as "competition."

"This is a platform for my voice. TRUTH is a platform for my voice and for my supporters," Trump said. "But I want everybody to come over to TRUTH—conservatives, liberals, whatever," he said.

Trump also said that Twitter became "boring" for him because conservatives were "thrown off" or "got off the platform" when he was off.

Trump has not posted on TRUTH since its February launch.

