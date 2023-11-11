You can now get paid £2,000 to sit at home and watch Christmas films

Mariah Carey has officially declared "it's time," which means one thing: The Christmas countdown is officially on, and fans of the festive season are ecstatic.

'Tis the season to overindulge in sweet treats and hibernate while winding down to Christmas classics. And now, one company want to pay you $2,500 (£2,000) for doing just that.

CableTV is on the hunt for a 'chief of cheer' with the task of watching 25 Christmas films over 25 days. All you have to do is rank the film using three categories and rate the selected streaming service.

Films include everything from A Charlie Brown Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street, The Polar Express and Home Alone.

And, if that's not got your attention, the company are also offering a year's subscription to the most popular streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now.

It comes after Airbnb went that extra festive mile in 2021 by letting Home Alone fans stay at the famed house for one night only.

To mark their film Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+, the popular rental service collaborated with the film-makers and invited four people to stay at the home with Chicago’s finest pizza and Kraft’s microwavable Macaroni and cheese.

Airbnb also made a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital , dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions and disabilities and chronic illness.

You can find out more on how to apply for CableTV's 'chief of cheer' here.

