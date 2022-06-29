Following the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking underage girls, lawyers representing the victims have warned Prince Andrew is “one of the targets” they will be looking into next.

Yesterday, British socialite Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she was convicted for helping billionaire paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein procure underage girls to abuse.

US lawyers representing the victims have called for the pair’s associates, one of whom is alleged to be Prince Andrew, to face investigations.

Spencer Kuvin, a lawyer representing several of Epstein and Maxwell’s victims told the Mirror: “Obviously, Andrew is one of the targets they will be looking into. He should definitely be concerned, but.. if he did nothing wrong, then come forward and tell the full story to the FBI, not the media.”

Attorney Brad Edwards, who represented Virginia Giuffre in her claim against the Duke of York, has called on the FBI to proceed with further investigations.

Edwards said: “Let’s hope [those linked with Epstein and Maxwell are] the next target. If we have anything to do with it, they will be.”

Another lawyer, Lisa Bloom, representing a further eight of the Epstein’s victims told the Daily Mail that Prince Andrew’s objections to testifying “aren’t going to fly” and warned the royal should be “very concerned” now that Maxwell has been sentenced.

Bloom said: “He should be quaking in his boots because this shows that a jury is willing to come back with a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, as no human being is.

“Even if there were grounds for cross-examination, which there were, they looked to the essence of the story and they found that Ghislaine Maxwell was guilty of sex trafficking.”

She continued, saying she believes Prince Andrew’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, would likely try and poke holes in the victim's story if the case went to trial.

Bloom explained: “I think in his case he’s hoping that his lawyers can cross-examine Virginia and get her on some prior statements that she’s made and mistakes that she’s made.

“And I just don’t think that’s going to fly. I think he should be very concerned.”

Prince Andrew has consistently denied all allegations made against him.

