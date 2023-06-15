'Ghost garden' discovered at country home due to intense heatwave

The UK heatwave has uncovered a "ghost garden" at a British country house.

The scorching temperatures have caused the outline of the Victorian formal garden at Gawthorpe Hall, near Burnley, to re-emerge on its front lawn.

Aerial photographs capture the traces of the footpaths of the Victorian parterre garden, which was installed in the 1860s.

The garden was removed after the Second World War due to maintenance costs but often re-emerges during summer months as various soil types dry at different rates.

Built-in the Elizabethan era, the hall was remodeled in the 1850s by noted architect Sir Charles Barry, who sketched out plans for the Houses of Parliament.

Barry also re-designed the gardens at both the front and back of the property.

The one at the back is smaller and was kept after the Second World War, but the front one became too onerous to maintain and was removed in 1946.

SWNS





It comes as Britain has baked in 30C heat, prompting an amber heat alert from the UK Health Authority. So much so, now employers are being urged to relax dress codes and let staff work at cooler times of the day.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the current temperatures for June, and the record-breaking temperatures reached last summer, show that helping workers during extreme heat must be a priority for employers.



Spokeswoman Clare Owen said: "The updated yellow heat-health alert, as well as the extreme heat we experienced in 2022, should serve as a wake-up call for all employers.

"We know that employers are under pressure and we don’t want to add to their burden, but climate change means we’re likely to get hotter summers and that could have a big impact on the workforce of this country."

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak added: "We’ve all been enjoying the sunny weather after a cold start to the year, but working in sweltering conditions can be unbearable and dangerous, whether it’s in an overheated shop, a baking office, or outdoors in the direct sun."

"Indoor workplaces should be kept cool, with relaxed dress codes and flexible working to make use of the coolest hours of the day.

"Employers must make sure outdoor workers are protected with regular breaks, lots of fluids, plenty of sunscreen and the right protective clothing."

Credit: SWNS.

