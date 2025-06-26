Glastonbury 2025 is officially here, with the biggest week in UK music kicking off at Worthy Farm.

The Somerset-based festival takes place between 25 and 29 June 2025, and as ever, the festival sold out in 40 minutes, before any information about acts had even been announced.

Headliners this year include Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, and The 1975.

However, Glastonbury is known for being mischievous when it comes to secret sets, and there's one addition to the Pyramid Stage that's got everyone convinced it's a huge artist in disguise: Patchwork.

Anyone familiar with Glastonbury knows the Pyramid Stage slots are reserved for the biggest-of-the-big stars, so why on earth would someone no one's ever heard of be playing there on Saturday at 6:15pm - after John Fogerty and before Raye and Neil Young?

BBC

If you cast your mind back to last year, mystery band The Churnups turned out to be the Foo Fighters, and attendees already have their theories about who Patchwork could really be.

"Patchwork has to be Pulp doesn't it?", one person wrote, referencing that there's been a long-standing rumour of the 90s Britpop band making an appearance. What's more, they recently appeared at a gig in Glasgow with what looked like some patchwork pyramids behind them.

Another plausible theory suggested: "Patchwork is a German book written by Sylvia Haim…"

With female-led band Haim currently pumping out new music and heading on tour, could they be set for an appearance?

If not the mystery act behind Patchwork, then at the very least, we'd be surprised if they weren't among the TBAs.

Other suggestions included singer-songwriter Passenger, or even Timothee Chalamet, who has been rumoured to join a Bob Dylan cover band for a set at the festival.





Getty

"Got to be Chalamet. He bought one of Dylan's old patchwork jackets at an auction earlier in the year - March I think", another person sussed.

But as ever, the festival is keeping tight-lipped on who's behind the alias, and until the time comes, it's purely a guessing game for attendees.

Other new additions to the lineup include Jalen Ngonda, Ichiko Aoba, Horsegirl, John Glacier and Geordie Greep.

Why not read...

Gen Z don't care about music at festivals like Glastonbury anymore

Glastonbury attendees lose £16,000 as glamping firm goes bust

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.