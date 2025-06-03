The full Glastonbury 2025 lineup has landed, and fans appear to be in high spirits as even more huge artists join the bill alongside headliners Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and Neil Young.

The Somerset festival takes place between 25 and 29 June, and this will be The 1975's first major show since going on hiatus in 2023 following their last tour.

A whole host of other acts across the weekend were announced on the official poster in March - which was only be a snippet of what's to come over the 100 stages.

On the Friday, fans will have the chance to see the likes of: Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette, Maribou State, Gracie Abrams, Four Tet, Wet Leg, Blossoms, and Lola Young, to name but a few.

On Saturday, the stages will be graced by big names including Brit winner, Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, Ezra Collective, Father John Misty, and Gary Numan.

To round things off on the Sunday, The Prodigy, Noah Kahan, The Libertines, Nile Rogers and Chic, and AJ Tracey will all be playing.

Fans appear to be pretty happy with how things are shaping up too.





Yeah that #glastonbury line up is fantastic, gutted i couldn’t get tickets.

— Alex (@baggieal) March 6, 2025





There are still currently 56 TBAs on the lineup, and a mystery appearance from 'Patchwork' on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday at 18:00 BST. Initial theories suggest it could be Haim (who are currently touring their new album), or Pulp.

A look at the Glastonbury line-up and set times:

Pyramid Stage - Friday 27 June

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45 (pictured)

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:25

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear - 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT - 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

Pyramid Stage - Saturday 28 June

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

Pyramid Stage - Sunday 29 June

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

Other Stage - Friday 27 June

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

Other Stage - Saturday 28 June

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45 (pictured)

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

Other Stage - Sunday 29 June

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage - Friday 27 June

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage - Saturday 28 June

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45 (pictured)

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage - Sunday 29 June

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Why not read...

Gen-Z don't care about music at festivals like Glastonbury anymore

Glastonbury Festival 2025: All the best reactions as tickets sell out in under 40 minutes

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.