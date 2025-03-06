Five tips to better your chances of securing Glastonbury 2025 tickets in the re-sale

Resale tickets for Glastonbury 2025 are expected to go on sale in April, where tickets that haven't had their balances paid off will be put back out into the public domain.

Tickets cost £373.50 (plus a £5 booking fee), and coach packages are extra.

The 2025 lineup includes Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, Neil Young, and Rod Stewart in the prime headline slots, alongside the likes of Charli XCX, Biffy Clyro, and The Prodigy in prime position on some of the other 100+ stages.

Advice includes creating a group of six (the maximum number of tickets you can buy) and collectively trying for each other, as well as trying on multiple devices.

Good luck!

