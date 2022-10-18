The 1975's front man, Matty Healy, is known for his zero-cares personality, and it turns out he's always been that way.

A resurfaced clip from 1999 sees him appear on the BBC show, This Is Your Life, where the then-10-year-old discusses his hopes of becoming a pop star.

"I've been playing the drums and I've got quite good progress on that," he says, with a distinctly more Manchester accent than we're used to hearing.

"I'd just really like to be a top-class musician."

