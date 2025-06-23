Glastonbury 2025: Sleep expert reveals top tips for sleeping better at festivals

With over 200,000 people heading to Glastonbury this week, getting quality sleep is going to be a challenge.

Music, mates, and muddy fields — festivals are a rite of passage for the British summer. But while the line-up might be unforgettable, the sleeping arrangements often leave a lot to be desired.

Between pounding basslines, 3am sing-alongs, and tents that turn into saunas by morning, it’s no wonder many festivalgoers spend the weekend running on fumes.

So, how can you soak up the atmosphere without sacrificing too much shut-eye?

Sharon Robson, sleep expert at Mattress Online, shared her top tips for getting better rest at Glastonbury — even if your tent is pitched next to a party.

iStock

Be strategic about where you pitch your tent

Don’t just throw up your tent in the first free spot you see. Robson advises thinking strategically when choosing your location. Flat, dry ground gives your tent a stable base and helps avoid unwanted dampness if it rains.

If good weather is on the cards, Robson suggests finding a shaded area to pitch up. This can help keep your tent cooler in the mornings and support better quality sleep.

She also recommends considering how close you want to be to the action. While being near the main paths and social spots might seem exciting at first, it could seriously disrupt your chances of getting decent rest.





Don’t let light and sound hinder your shut-eye

Festivals don’t exactly quieten down at bedtime. Robson recommends packing high-quality earplugs and a decent sleep mask to block out noise and light. Creating the right environment for sleep starts with being prepared.





Prioritise your comfort

Sleeping directly on the ground can quickly lead to aches and pains. Robson suggests investing in an air mattress, a folding bed, or a supportive sleep mat to improve comfort.



If you find comfort in heavier bedding, she adds that bringing a weighted blanket could also help you feel more settled when it’s time to sleep.





Consider your diet

What you eat plays a key role in how well you sleep. While greasy festival food is often the easiest option, Robson advises prioritising balanced, high-protein meals when possible, to help maintain your energy and avoid sleep disruptions.

Staying hydrated is just as important. Robson recommends packing electrolyte tablets to help replace lost fluids — especially if you’ve been dancing, drinking, or out in the sun all day.





Getting to sleep starts before you get into bed

Your usual evening routine might not survive the festival schedule in full, but Robson suggests recreating parts of it to help signal to your body that it’s time to wind down.

Even something as simple as doing your skincare or brushing your teeth before bed can help maintain a sense of normality. Robson advises laying out anything you’ll need before heading off for the day, so it’s all ready when you return to your tent later on.





A calming, hydrating drink

If you’ve had a busy day – and especially if alcohol’s been involved – Robson recommends rehydrating before bed. A drink with added electrolytes can make a difference.

She also suggests trying magnesium supplements, which may help you relax more easily and drift off quicker.





Everything you need to start your morning right

To save yourself a stressful start to the day, Robson advises getting organised the night before. Lay out your outfit, breakfast, or anything else you’ll need first thing.

This small step can ease anxiety at bedtime and help you get the most out of your sleep — even if it’s shorter than usual.





You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.