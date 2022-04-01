Good Morning Britain marked April Fools Day with their own gag on the programme - however, the joke has divided viewers.

For April 1st, presenter Laura Tobin reported live from inside a greenhouse where she spoke with Matthew Pottage (this is in fact his real name), a curator from RHS Gardens Wisley who showed her a "very special" and "unique" plant created as a result of a breeding program.

Matt then informed Laura that the plant would be named after her, but when he handed it over to the presenter for her to admire, suddenly Laura dropped the plant which smashed on the ground.

As a result, Matt let out a shriek before storming off-camera while Laura gasped in shock and asked Matt: "We can save this, right? Oh my God he's just gone," and asked the camera crew if he was angry.

"Is there really only one of these?" she questioned as she tried to salvage the plant.

Back in the studio, presenters Ben Shepherd and Kate Garraway looked on in shock as Kate said: "This is so awkward," and advised Laura to put the plant back in the soil.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to share their reaction to the live TV segment gone wrong and soon called out the April Fools gag.

Some people shared how they loved Good Morning Britain's April Fools prank.





Though others were unimpressed with the stunt, with someone even describing it as the "worst April Fools ever," and another noting the waste of a smashed clay plot.



















Later on, the programme later revealed on Twitter that the segment was all in the name of some April Fools Day fun and tweeted: "A huge round of applause for @Lauratobin1's oscar worthy acting."

Well, there's more where that came from, as Good Morning Britain is not the only one up for a good old April Fools Day prank - we've collated all the best pranks of the day so far.



