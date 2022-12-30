The group that pressured Romania to stop human traffickers is also called 'GRETA'

Just days after being roasted by Greta Thunberg, controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania as part of a of human trafficking and rape investigation.

A human rights group had called attention to reports of human trafficking in the country last year.

The name of that group? GRETA.

You honestly couldn't make it up...

GRETA or the Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings reportedly told Romanian authorities to investigate Tate in 2021.

A press release that the group put out in June last year told the eastern European nation to "ensure that human trafficking offenses lead to effective and dissuasive sanctions and that victims of trafficking have access to compensation." They also highlighted that "Romania remains predominantly a country of origin of victims of trafficking in human beings."

This press release, which does not directly name Tate, has now resurfaced on social media following his arrest on Thursday mostly due to having an identical name to the other Greta that clashed with the controversial influencer earlier this week.





It was inevitably connected to the infamous George W Bush 9/11 meme.









It has since been suggested that Tate was arrested after authorities spotted a pizza box belonging to a Romanian takeaway in his response to Thunberg although it is likely that they already knew he was back in the country.

