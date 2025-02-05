Elon Musk has made a staggering amount since 'investing' in Donald Trump

Elon Musk has retained his title as the richest person in the world, despite coming to the forefront of US politics in the last 12 months - and most recently, becoming a focal point in Donald Trump's government.

He publicly endorsed the president for the first time in July 2024, calling him "tough" on social media.

"I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," he posted on X.

Since then, the two have become good buds, and it's thought Musk invested around $290 million into Trump's election campaign.

End-of-year federal filings found that Musk put about $11.2 million into his main super PAC, America PAC, on the final day of the year alone.

He also did a number of 'petition incentives' throughout the election, which saw him donate over $50 million to ordinary people in exchange for registering to vote.

The SpaceX founder also made hefty donation to a number of outside groups that supported various GOP candidates, as well as $10,000 checks to dozens of state Republican Party committees.

Seems like a bold thing to do for a pal, right?

While that's nothing to the world's richest man, it would turn out that he's actually made huge amounts of profit since his initial investment.





In fact, since election day, he could be over $154 billion richer.

That's not thanks to Trump (although his endorsement and new job as DOGE lead certainly might have helped), it's also useful that he owns some of the world's biggest companies.

As of December 2024, he became the first person to hit a net worth of $400 billion.

There's no denying his power. Musk has co-founded seven companies including Tesla, SpaceX, X, Neuralink, and xAI - and has stakes in a number of others across a range of industries.

If you break down his earnings, he's earning around $96 million per day, $672 million weekly, or $2.93 billion every month.

"I only spent like $150 on hats and I'm getting way more back when he abolishes taxes. Thank you Trump!", one person wrote on X, in response to a post from Bernie Sanders about Musk's increasing wealth.

"Business is business", another added.

This could be your sign to lend a friend that $290 million you have lying around.

