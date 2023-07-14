Company hires billboard to 'thank' Laurence Fox for new fans after right-wing attack

A company has fired back at Laurence Fox in the best way after the controversial personality called for a boycott against them.

Coffee company Grind recently found itself in the sights of Fox as it announced it had pulled its advertising from GB News after being informed that people had seen its ads placed on the controversial channel.

The company explained it had made the decision “based on the sceptical stance on climate change adopted by many of the channels presenters, which doesn’t align with Grind’s sustainability efforts”.

Fox presents a regular Friday night slot on GB News and was apparently not best pleased as he launched a “boycott” of Grind while encouraging others to follow in his footsteps.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Fox-backed boycott led to a “barrage” of negativity from his fans and other GB News advocates, but crucially the publicity had largely the opposite effect, as many people instead showed their support for the brand.

Now, Grind has had the last word in the most perfect way, hiring a billboard in London’s Leicester Square to personally thank Fox for the extra fans it has since acquired.

The billboard read: “We never thought we’d dedicate a billboard to Laurence Fox but here we are. Thanks for the new fans, @lozzafox!”

It also featured multiple screenshots from people who’ve tweeted that they have purchased from Grind thanks to Fox’s attempt at smearing them.

The company explained it has also made a donation, in Fox’s name, to the WWF Climate Crisis Fund.

David Abrahamovitch, CEO of Grind, said: “It’s unsettling for any business that finds themselves at the centre of a Twitter-storm like this, however we stand by our decision to pull further ad spend from GB News.

“Sustainability is a core brand-pillar at Grind and it’s simply not the right fit for Grind to partner with a channel that provides a platform for those who cast doubt on climate science. It was a real relief to see that our decision led to tremendous support from new and existing customers alike.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.