A new gym has opened its doors in Sydney – but not to everyone. Sorry, millennials.

Chris Hemsworth's exercise physiologist, Jonathan Freeman, launched a new gym space that bans Millennials and Gen Z from the training facility. Instead, it's dedicated to those born before 1970, which he described as a "safe space for Boomers."

"Mainstream gyms are certainly not designed to support this age group, nor are they overly welcoming, which often impacts their motivation and ability to exercise comfortably and regularly," Jonathan told news.com.au.

"The traditional gym environment can often be intimidating for the ageing population," he said about his innovative approach for the Castle Hill facility, adding that he set out "to create a space that was welcoming, supportive and fun and catered specifically to their needs."

"Having parents in the active Baby Boomer space, it was important for me to ensure that they could change the way they exercise – and that they had a space where they felt comfortable to do so."

"I wanted to create a space where the over 50s age group felt completely comfortable to exercise safely and at their own pace," he added.

While the concept takes on a new and positive way to tackle "gym-timidation" for those over 50, some people have expressed their concerns.

"I wonder whether it's age discrimination but I'm not a lawyer," public servant Lawrence Rogers told the Daily Telegraph, questioning the need to lockout age groups.

A young accountant also told the publication that she enjoys going to a gym with all different age groups: "I like it when people have different reasons for attending a gym," she said.

Club Active has seven gyms that cater to those born before 1970.

During an interview on Studio 10, Jonathan said he is had experienced "push back" from millennials, and he's "okay with that."

Indy100 reached out to Club Active for comment.

