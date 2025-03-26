'Hawk tuah' girl Haliey Welch returns to social media with 'iconic' skit

Haliey Welch, the face and name behind the famous 'hawk tuah' comment, has returned to social media after going MIA following a crypto scandal.

For the blissfully unaware, Welch launched $HAWK in late 2024, which quickly skyrocketed in popularity, attracting a mass following and reaching a peak valuation of nearly half a billion dollars ($490 million/£393 million). However, the hype was short-lived, as the coin soon plummeted in value, leaving investors reeling from significant financial losses.

Welch previously addressed the controversy in a leaked podcast with FaZe Clan’s founder, Banks.

"I feel really bad for all the people that got affected by it," Welch said, explaining that the idea of launching a coin was brought to her as something that would "change the way everybody thinks" about crypto, but she began having suspicions about his intentions.

She added: "I probably should have looked into him a little bit more."

Now, on Tuesday (25 March), Welch addressed the online speculation in a comedic Instagram skit featuring pregnancy speculation, death rumours, and her being in prison.

The clip shows Welch asleep, seemingly having nightmares about the social media speculation.

At the end of the skit, her friend wakes her up and says: "Hey, get your ass up. We got stuff to do."

She captioned the clip: "What'd I miss?"





The skit has been viewed almost three million times in just 24 hours, with thousands more comments.

"I gotta admit this is a pretty legendary comeback post," one wrote, as another humoured: "Pls never leave us again I was so scared Haliey. Welcome back, ily."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in and penned: "This might be the most important day in online history."

