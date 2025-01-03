Joe Rogan shares unsympathetic take on disastrous Hawk Tuah meme coin launch

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the disastrous 'Hawk-Tuah’ meme coin launch – arguing that some people who lost vast sums of money should have been more careful with their investment.

In one of the biggest stories involving content creators last year, the team behind the failed meme coin $HAWK token, fronted by Hailey Welch, previously addressed backlash after the cryptocurrency completely bombed.

It's understood $HAWK token was the victim of a 'rug pull', where snipers who buy the asset where it's cheaper and instantly sell it where it's more expensive end up making a huge profit, according to CoinMarketCap.

Speaking on the most recent episode of his podcast - which recently lost its place at the top of the Spotify ratings - Rogan had a pretty frank assessment of the people who lost big on the crypto launch.

Rogan said: "One guy invested a million dollars. Imagine like, 'the Hawk Tuah girl? Yeah, that’s a sound investment. That seems like a good place to put my nest egg.'"

Speaking about the nature of the meme coin controversy, the podcaster added: "It was probably some people she got invested in and she probably doesn’t understand all that stuff. She’s only 22 or something. It’s probably the partners that went with her. They pumped and dumped on her and then she was left holding the bill because nobody knows who they are. I’m just guessing. I don’t know."

Rogan then went on to discuss the 12 people that are thought to be suing Welch and her team for $151,000, saying: "Isn't it weird that there's only 12 people and they've only lost $151,000 total?”

It comes after streamer Asmongold – who has more than 3.5 million followers on Twitch and 3 million YouTube subscribers – hit out at the alleged “rug pull” and claimed it would be the “end” of Welch's career .

$HAWK token was publicised heavily and quickly rose to a $490 million market cap when launched on 4 December but it absolutely tanked within hours and lost around 95 per cent of its value. It cost millions collectively to people who had bought the cryptocurrency.

