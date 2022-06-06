Fast-food favourite McDonald's has announced that halloumi fries will be added to the menu within the next few weeks along with new burgers for foodies to try out this summer.

The additions are part of the restaurant's Mediterranean-inspired "Taste of Spain and Cyprus" menu, which includes the Spicy Spanish Stack and Chicken Fiesta burgers.

Customers ordering the Spicy Spanish Stack can expect two beef patties served on a paprika bun, along with a spicy tomato sauce, red onion, lettuce, and chilli cheddar.

While the Chicken Fiesta has a crispy chicken fillet, accompanied by Chorizo and has the same tomato sauce, red onion and chilli cheddar as the Stack.

Cheese lovers will be delighted to hear that halloumi fries are also set to be included on the menu, with customers receiving four of the lightly battered sticks along with a rich tomato sauce for each portion.

To accompany the limited-edition menu, customers can knock back a Spanish Fruit punch - a soft drink which has flavours of citrus and berry.

The Taste of Spain and Cyprus will be available in restaurants from Wednesday 27th July to Tuesday 6th September.

For those who can't wait for July 27th to come around then not to worry, as McDonald's is dropping their "Taste of Italy" menu from Wednesday, June 8th until Tuesday 26th July.

On this menu, there is the Italian Stack burger which includes two beef patties, mozzarella cheese, crispy onions, crunchy lettuce, tomato sauce, toasted tomato with cheese sauce in a herb bun.

There is also the Crispy Chicken Italiano burger comprises a crispy chicken fillet with basil pesto sauce, mozzarella, tomato, red onion and crunchy lettuce served on a ciabatta-style bun.

Mozarella dippers and a tiramisu-flavoured McFlurry are also part of this new menu too.

As new food items are introduced, there are some being dropped such as Grand Big Mac and McSpicy chicken burger, and Flake McFlurry which you will no longer be able to purchase from June 8th.

