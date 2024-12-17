Hannah Kobayashi breaks silence after her 'disappearance' in Mexico

Hannah Kobayashi has spoken out for the first time since her month-long “disappearance” sparked a high-profile search.

The 30-year-old from Hawaii went missing in November after travelling to Los Angeles, and failing to board the connecting flight she had booked to New York.

She was reported missing by her family ,and her story garnered significant national and international media, and social media, attention.

Her father, Ryan, who travelled from Hawaii to Los Angeles to search for his daughter, died by suicide while she was still missing. It later emerged that Kobayashi had crossed the border into Mexico on foot.

Last week, she was located by her family in Mexico, prompting police to close their missing police case. She has now returned to the United States.

Kobayashi herself has now spoken about the incident for the first time since she unexpectedly made headlines.

“I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away and I am still processing it all,” she wrote in a statement, issued via her aunt, to People .

“My focus now is on my healing, my peace and my creativity,” said Kobayashi. “I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

She added: “I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding.”

On 16 December, the LAPD confirmed, “Hannah Kobayashi had presented herself on December 15, 2024, for entry into the US and appeared in good health”.

