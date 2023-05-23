'Hardest geezer' teases Netflix documentary about his epic Africa run

They call him “Hardest Geezer” for a reason…

Russell Cook, from Worthing in West Sussex, is attempting something no-one has ever managed before by running the length of the African continent.

The 26-year-old began Project Africa on 22 April and if he finishes the task he will have completed 360 marathons in the space of 240 days.

In that time he’s been documenting his progress on social media, and now he’s been teasing the release of a “Netflix” documentary about his incredible journey.

Or, at least, that's what he’s willing into existence. In fact, the documentary hasn’t been commissioned - not yet, at least.

Cook posted a mocked up image of the documentary series “Run For Your Life”, urging Netflix to put together a series focusing on his exploits across the continent.

“Hey @netflix I got something for you. Let’s make it happen #ProjectAfrica,” he wrote.

Netflix, you know what to do.

It’s not the first time Cook has undertaken a huge task like this, having become the first person to run from Asia to London in 2022.

His route began in South Africa and will see him travel north up the west coast of Africa through Namibia, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Algeria before finally ending his mammoth run in Tunisia.

Cook is completing the run to raise money for two charities – The Running Charity and WaterAid. He has raised nearly £17,000 at the time of writing.

