Harrison Ford’s Temple Of Doom fedora could fetch £384,000 at auction

Harrison Ford’s fedora from Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom is to be sold at auction and could fetch an estimated 500,000 dollars (£384,000).

The screen-matched hat, also worn by stunt performer Dean Ferrandini, is one of more than 1,900 rare items being sold in a four-day auction comprised of props from Hollywood blockbusters.

One of the top lots is a batwing model miniature used by Michael Keaton’s Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 film, expected to fetch between 250,000 and 500,000 dollars (£192,000 to £384,000).

Indiana Jones’ fedora from the Temple Of Doom film (Propstore/PA)

Elsewhere, a biker scout helmet from Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi (1983) is estimated to sell for the same price bracket.

Clothing items up for auction include John Travolta’s screen-matched leather jacket from Saturday Night Fever (1977) and a pair of earrings worn by Julia Roberts in the 1990 rom-com Pretty Woman.

There is also Joaquin Phoenix’s final battle costume as Commodus from Sir Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic Gladiator, which is expected to sell for between 80,000 and 160,000 dollars (£61,000 and £123,000).

Also up for auction is Forrest Gump’s famous box of chocolates, which could fetch between 20,000 and 40,000 dollars (£15,000 and £31,000).

Other highlights include Chris Evans’ shield from 2016 Marvel film Captain America: Civil War and a screen-matched Ghostface costume from 1996 horror Scream.

Star Wars biker scout helmet (Propstore/PA)

Brandon Alinger, chief operating officer of Propstore, said: “This is Propstore Los Angeles’ second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024, and the sale represents another incredible opportunity for movie fans to own a piece of cinematic history.

“From Indiana Jones’ classic fedora from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, to the Biker Scout Helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, each item carries its own significant story and history.

“Whether you’re a seasoned collector or new to memorabilia collecting, this event promises something extraordinary for everyone.”

The auction will take place in Los Angeles from August 15 to 18.