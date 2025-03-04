Harry Styles ran the Tokyo Marathon - and finished in a really impressive time

Harry Styles ran in the 2025 Tokyo Marathon in Japan and completed the distance in an impressively quick time.

The former One Direction star was one of more than 37,000 people to run in the Tokyo Marathon on Sunday (2 March).

The 31-year-old ended up in 6,010th place, finishing the 42.195 km (26.2 mile) run in an impressive three hours and 24 minutes, according to the event’s online records , giving him an average pace of 7:47 per mile.

For context, the winner – Tadese Takele, a professional athlete from Ethiopia – clocked a time of two hours and three minutes.

GQ reports he ran the race wearing yellow Nike Alphafly 3 running trainers, and footage posted on social media shows the huge amount of support the singer and actor got from spectators.

In one clip, Styles could be seen giving a peace sign and thumbs up to those cheering him on. He appeared to be wearing a dark hoodie, running shorts, a white headband, sunglasses and wireless headphones.

It seems the singer is a seasoned runner, with Coach reporting that Styles' personal best for running a mile is 5:13 – a standard trainers say even some professional athletes are unable to match.

The star has been notably absent from the screens and airwaves, with his most recent music release, his third album, Harry’s House, coming all the way back in May 2022.

In his absence, fans have hosted a look-a-like competition to celebrate the so-called “ London Legend ”.

