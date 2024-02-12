People are freaking out over the foot washing Super Bowl commercial

Poor football fans - you wait a whole year for the biggest game in the sport, the Super Bowl, and not even the starstudded Kansas City Chiefs nor the San Francisco 49ers could take attention away from the biggest distractions of the modern game.

We're not talking about Taylor Swift (how dare you call her a distraction), but the commercials of course, and one early advertisement really stole the show.

Of course, it was the foot-washing one.

Seemingly made with AI, the short commercial showed several scenes between different groups - with one key image underlining all of the separate scenes within the commercial - foot washing.

Yes, foot washing outside of an abortion clinic, in the kitchen of an addict, in the desert, at school, in an alleyway. Every single clip in the commercial showed some foot washing action between people from different backgrounds set to "Never Tear Us Apart."

The message of the advert was, yes, about Jesus. Created by He Gets Us as a 'love your neighbour' campaign, it showed different cliques coming together to help each other with a spot of foot washing. Obviously a reference to the biblical story of Jesus washing his disciples' feet on the night before he was crucified.

And fans were a little caught out by the subject matter:









According to Adage, He Gets Us is a campaign aimed at modernising Jesus Christ - and that the images used were actually shot by fine arts photographer Julia Fullerton-Batten.

Well, it certainly got us talking - and grabbed our attention.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel