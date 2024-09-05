Heathrow launches catwalk ahead of London Fashion Week

Aspiring models are being given the opportunity to be spotted at Heathrow airport with the installation of a fashion runway.

The west London airport has partnered with inclusive model agency The MiLK Collective to scout passengers at Terminal 5 arrivals during London Fashion Week.

Those who are successful could gain a contract to be on the agency’s books for at least a year.

The first show took place on Wednesday, with four of the agency’s models launching the initiative.

High fashion apparel was displayed on the catwalk in combination with airport essentials such as eye masks and suitcases.

The initiative was launched on Wednesday (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Crossick Media Assignments

The next event will be held on September 13, which is the first day of London Fashion Week.

Anna Shillinglaw, founder and managing director at The MiLK Collective, said: “You can find a huge mix of people at airports, and so many who would be brilliant models.

“I’ve personally scouted passengers waiting for a flight or checking in a bag on recent trips abroad.

“Airport fashion is also a very unique thing.

“Every time I’m at the airport I’ll see a mix of wonderful outfits that people choose to travel in, and it’s those individual looks and personalities that we’ll be looking out for as passengers take to the Heathrow runway.

“We’re expecting to see thousands of people in total and I can’t wait to see who eventually makes it on to our books.”

Heathrow retail director Fraser Brown said: “London Fashion Week is one of the UK’s most iconic cultural events, and industry leaders, designers and models will soon be passing through our doors to attend.

“But the impact of the UK fashion industry goes far beyond just one week or one city.

“It’s a powerhouse for the British economy, driving billions in value and sharing the work of creatives from all over Britain with the world – and we’re proud that Heathrow plays a unique role within this sector.”