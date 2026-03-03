Subway fans were sent into a frenzy over a supposed $45-a-month subscription promising unlimited footlongs.

The craze kicked off with a viral tweet that amassed 12 million views and sparked thousands of excited responses.

"Okay I’m heading to Subway right now," one fan exclaimed, while another joked: "My local Subway is about to get sick of me."

A third weighed in: "That’s either the best deal ever… or a true test of your self-control."

But as the saying goes, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. It seems many forgot to fact-check before getting hyped.

Unfortunately for believers, the post came from Hoops Crave, an X/Twitter account known for satirical content and fake news. The account's display picture mimics that of Pop Crave, though it disclaims in its bio that it is in no way affiliated.

Even X's Community Notes had to step in, issuing a fact-check for blissfully unaware scrollers.

"This is a parody account and there is unfortunately not a subway subscription service that offers this," it read.

Getty Images

As tempting and believable as unlimited footlongs sounded, what Subway actually unveiled over the weekend was a little more… unusual.

To mark Valentine’s Day, the chain launched a competition offering fans the chance to win a one-of-a-kind, sandwich-inspired Baguette Ring.

The design, inspired by the iconic Classic BMT, featured layers of gemstones to echo favourite toppings, go-to meats, and signature sauces – a far cry from the footlong frenzy that had everyone buzzing.

