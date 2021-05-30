No stranger to a Twitter takedown, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton offered up a classy response to a tabloid article on a recent public outing.

Writing up its own report of an exclusive first broken by the Daily Mail, the New York Post said Ms Clinton “is really drinking in New York City’s post-coronavirus atmosphere”.

“The former secretary of state was seen using two hands to down a big glass of white wine at a posh Upper East Side restaurant Tuesday evening,” it reads.

The article then goes on to add that she was joined by husband Bill at the restaurant, as well as actress Trudie Styler, who is the wife of the musician Sting.

However, Ms Clinton didn’t have much time for the snaps and instead used the report to push for Americans to get their coronavirus vaccine.

“Get vaccinated. Then get a glass of wine with your friends,” the politician responded.

Praise for Ms Clinton’s short but sweet clapback at the New York Post soon followed:

In addition to getting thousands of retweets more than the Post’s tweet promoting the article, Ms Clinton chose to share a screenshot of their post, preventing the outlet from picking up the clicks from her far more successful comeback.

Exquisite.