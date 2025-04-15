Woman sparks debate for sending salary requirements to her Hinge match

A man has turned to Reddit after a recent Hinge exchange took an unexpected turn, sparking a heated debate online. In a now-viral post, he shared a screenshot of a message from his match, who laid out a checklist of non-negotiables for a potential partner – including a minimum salary of £240,000 (around $300,000).

She outlined 18 'bare minimum' expectations for her future husband, including:

Loves me deeply and puts me first.

Financially successful (300k+ salary.)

Generous and spoils me.

Sophisticated and enjoys luxury.

Emotionally intelligent and confident.

Chivalrous and protective.

Ambitious and disciplined.

Family-oriented and well-connected.

Fit, attractive, and well-groomed.

Takes control and makes plans.

Keeps his word and values trust.

Supports my goals and lifestyle.

Fun, outgoing, and socially respected.

Prefers privacy over social media validation.

Loves traveling and fine dining.

Sexually disciplined and loyal.

Handles pregnancy prevention (no hormones for me.)

Makes life easier (maid, chef, etc.)





Inevitably, the bold checklist divided opinion, with some praising her honesty, and others calling it unrealistic.

One Redditor quipped: "I did a vague search and saw that 2.3% of all men (I assume American men?) make over 300k a year. That doesn’t even break down how many of those men are even available/single."

Another suggested: "Tell her you meet all of the requirements except the salary because your salary is only $200k and you make the other $300k+ from equity/options and then apologise and ghost her."

A third chimed in: "This reads like a checklist from those groups that go after 'high value men' or whatever."

Meanwhile, others jumped to the woman's defence, with one writing: "If I’m being totally honest with myself, my (secret) list is pretty similar."

"To be honest, that's a good list to work towards... but I wouldn't want anyone who expects that without being the same," another comment read.

