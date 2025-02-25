This is the unusual reason women are wearing glitter on first dates

Women are covering themselves in glitter for their first dates, and while the sparkly stuff may look pretty, it's not purely for aesthetic reasons.

Everyone knows that glitter can be a pain as it gets everywhere and is hard to get rid of, and this is exactly why women are choosing to wear it.

But why would they want this?

Well, it's a sure-fire way to find out if their date is potentially a cheater because if he gets covered in glitter on a date with you, then his other half will know he's been out with a woman when he returns home and his clothes have glitter all over them.

One example of this on TikTok is from Dalia (@damn.it.dalia) where she shared a video of herself dressed up for a first date and spraying herself head to toe in glitter.

"Going on a first date bc I'm at the age where they could be married (Married men HATE glitter)," she wrote, and noted in the caption that it was "Just to be safe."





@damn.it.dalia Just to be safe #glitter #darkhumor #dating #datingtips #marriedmen #girlsgirl

The video has over 15.3 million views, 1.9 million likes, and over 19,000 comments from people weighing in with their thoughts on this.

One person wrote: "As a single man I can tell you confidently that we also hate glitter."

"I'm starting to catch the vibe it's not glitter they hate but the getting caught by it?" another person said.

Someone else added: "Damn I’m gonna start wearing glitter and hugging my man before he goes out uno reverse"

"She's protecting herself and helping other women out I'm here for it," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, it's not the first time something like this has gone viral as TikTokers previously shared how they used glitter to catch a cheating partner.

In a video, TikToker Chrissy (@chrissy.j.xx), explained how putting glitter inside the passenger seat mirror can expose a partner's affair and noted that "glitter doesn't lie.".

@chrissy.j.xx we all know a girl will look in that mirror at some point 😏 glitter doesnt lie✨️ NOT BASED ON A TRUE STORY #relatable #relationships #hack #glittergirl





Elsewhere, TikTokers swear by the 'sticky eyes' hack to secure dates, and TikTok dating, and a woman's hilarious way of leaving a lasting impression on dating apps divides internet.

