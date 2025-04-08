The 'I hate my boyfriend' TikTok trend explained

Women are airing their frustrations with their significant other as part of the viral TikTok "I hate my boyfriend" trend that has been making the rounds in the past year.

It appears to be a relatable topic as the hashtag "Ihatemybf" has over 90,000 videos, where TikTokers share everything that they find annoying about their boyfriend.

"That phase when you start to hate your boyfriend and everything he does irritates you," TikToker @anna_del_rey._ wrote in a video with the hashtag, which has over 581,000 views.

In the comments women were agreeing that they've experienced this in their relationship.

"When his touch feels like a snake bite," one person wrote.

A second person said: "I actually thought I hated kisses, but I guess I just hated kissing HIM."

"It happens even to married couples but you just have to pray and be their friend till the feelings return, trust me," a third person shared.

While @aaverythingisawesomee posted a video with a bouquet of flowers and an annotated letter, which has 12 million views, where they wrote: "When he writes me a dumb apology paragraph, so I annotate it and give it back to you cuz stfu."

Viewers in the comments sided with the woman and questioned why the man printed the letter out.

"ik he only printed it out cuz he copied and pasted that right from ChatGPT," one person speculated.

Another added: "Put it through an AI detector."





@aaverythingisawesomee bro rly thought this was gonna work #ex #cheater #boyfriend #ihatemybf #fyp





But it's not just women opening up about their own experiences of going through these feelings, as the trend has also seen people speculate as to which certain celebrities "hate their boyfriend".

First Lady Melania Trump, wife of US President Donald Trump, has been declared as "#ihatemybf final boss" as a viral TikTok posted a compilation of clips near the end of last year where Melania's smile fades or where she appears to avoid holding hands with her husband.





@bbbeltt she definitely vote kamala #melaniatrump #ihatemybf #vote #melania #trump #america #meme #brat

This video has over 2.3 million views, where people in the comments section who found the clips amusing.

"I just know she's laughing so hard at these TikTok's," one person wrote.

Another said: "What a diva."

"Trump might’ve got elected but I’m excited for Melania memes," a third person posted.

