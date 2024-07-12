The prison officer featured in the NSFW HMP Wandsworth clip circulating online has spoken out for the first time.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, took to her Instagram account to blast "distasteful" impersonators and complain she can no longer visit Greggs without being papped by photographers.

In the clip, De Sousa Abreu starts by saying the video is going to be "awkward and uncomfortable," but she is going to "clarify a lot of things."

"First thing being, there has been a lot, a tremendous amount of fake profiles of me that have been monetising off my misfortune, this scandal that the entire world has somehow managed to be involved in," she said. "I have not monetised one f***ing bit. At all. This is my only social media platform and I only just activated it again."

She then launched into the fake OnlyFans profiles posing as the prison officer and asking for money. De Sousa Abreu urged people "not to fall for it."

"On the topic of impersonation, I think it's very important for me to address this very distasteful subject of OnlyFans creators pretending to be me and recreating the scenario of said scandal which I am involved in," De Sousa Abreu continued.

"Very, very distasteful for you to monetise or advertise yourselves as me for OF content. It does interfere with my trial, but furthermore, it is incredibly, incredibly distasteful."

She encouraged adult entertainers to stop tagging HMP Wandsworth in their "stupid videos."

"There are other jails in the world," she continued. "You don't have to pretend to be me. It's very distasteful."

De Sousa Abreu told viewers: "You do not know my side of the story."

"The media has a great way of getting a narrative and twisting it for it's own benefit. The media love any story to be salacious and sensational - they sensationalise everything. You don't know my side of the story and we'll leave it as that for now."



To conclude, she encouraged viewers to pick their friends "very carefully."

"Whilst I'm here - you don't know who has you, who your real friends are until s**t hits the fan."

She claimed the media have been following her "everywhere," and that she "can't even go into Greggs or Primark without getting popped."

"It is very annoying. A lot of the time it's people who you thought had your back. And they just don't. That's been really heartbreaking, on top of all of this.

"So that's just advice for everybody to pick very carefully who you have around you."

