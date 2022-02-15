Hollywood power couples share the love on Valentine’s Day

Hollywood power couples shared the love with fans on Valentine’s Day, posting selections of pictures online.

Famous faces, including David and Victoria Beckham, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger and David Burtka, shared selfies and relationship memories on Instagram.

Former England football star Beckham posted a series of throwback photos with his former Spice Girl wife and daughter Harper.

“Happy valentines to my girls, 2 beautiful & strong women,” he wrote.

“BTW Harper, remember daddy will always be your valentine. Love you.”

“Happy Valentines Day to my little cherry blossom,” wrote Pratt, whose partner is the daughter of former bodybuilder and Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Happy Valentine’s day to my little snow bunny. Happy Valentine’s day to one hot momma.”

The Avengers: Endgame star also posted a video in which he showed off special socks featuring both his and his wife’s faces.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris said he and professional chef husband Burtka had opted for a “stay-cay” to celebrate the occasion.

“Instead of a fancy restaurant, my Valentine and I have opted for a stay-cay. Best idea ever,” he said.

“Thanks @dbelicious, for well, just everything.”

Actress Blake Lively shared a candid picture of herself and her spouse, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, writing: “Find me a better friend. I’ll wait…”

US musician Phoebe Bridgers also posted an arty black and white photo of herself and her boyfriend, Normal People star Paul Mescal, relaxing together.