Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams land new roles after Heated Rivalry success

Heated Rivalry has been one of the biggest shows of the moment, with fans keen to see what roles breakout stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams will take next in their acting career.

Storrie and Williams gained attention for their portrayal of ice hockey stars, Ilya Rosanov and Shane Hollander, as the sporting rivals engage in a secret, years-long relationship in the gay hockey romance by Crave, based on Rachel Reid’s critically acclaimed Game Changers book series.

From presenting at the Golden Globes to attending fashion shows, making their late night talkshow debuts, and being Olympic torch bearers, both actors have been catapulted into fame.

We know that the pair will be returning for season 2 of Heated Rivalry that is anticipated to be released in Spring 2027. But until then, everyone is curious to see what other roles they will take on.

Here's what we know so far:

Hudson Williams





Canadian-born Williams is working with Crave once more; this time, he will star in the half-hour drama series Yaga, which is based on the myth of Baba Yaga, a female character from Slavic folklore who is depicted as a witch.

The 25-year-old will star alongside Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), and Clark Backo (Letterkenny) in the eight-episode series based on an adaptation of a play by Kat Sandler, who will serve as writer and showrunner.

According to the plot synopsis, the story follows Rapp (Noah Reid), a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Clark Backo), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.

Back in November, Williams also revealed that he's set to appear in Netflix's upcoming limited series The Altruists.





Connor Storrie

It has been reported that Storries is in talks to join the cast of A24's upcoming comedy Peaked.

The cast includes Molly Gordon, Allie Levitan, Emma Mackey Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, Mitra Jouhari, and Gabby Windey, with Gordon and Levitan executive-producing Deadline reported.

Storrie's potential role in the film hasn't been shared, and production on the project is set to start this month.

The story follows "the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion," according to the plot synopsis.

Meanwhile, Storrie is also set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on February 28 where he'll be joined by musical guest Mumford & Sons.

