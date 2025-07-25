Hot air balloons fill the sky above Bristol ahead of annual fiesta

Almost a dozen colourful hot air balloons filled the skies above Bristol to mark the countdown to the city’s annual fiesta.

Balloons launched from College Green in the heart of the city on Friday morning, as commuters gathered to watch the inflation and ascent.

The launch took in views of Bristol’s City Hall, cathedral, historic harbourside and Temple Meads train station.

Pilots inflating the canopy as they prepare for flight (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

The 47th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, which is free to attend, will return to Ashton Court Estate from August 8 to 10, celebrating the city and its hot air balloon heritage.

More than 100 balloons are expected to take part in this year’s mass ascents, scheduled for 6am and 6pm each day, weather permitting.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Steve Thomas, a pilot from the Hot Air Balloon Company, based near Bath, said: “We had a perfect morning for flying over Bristol.

The balloons took in the sights of Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA Wire) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

“Steady speeds out of College Green, perfect track all the way into Keynsham.

“The weather was perfect, with nice visibility across the city.

“It did get a bit hazy as the flight came on, so we dropped down our altitude as we came in to land.”

Balloon pilots check the interior canopy rigging as they prepare for flight (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Mr Thomas, who has been working as a hot air balloon pilot for around 10 years, said the team is really looking forward to the fiesta, describing it as an important event for the city.

Hot air ballooning has been a historic part of Bristol’s culture for many years, with the first recorded flight in the city dating back to the 18th century.

This year’s Fiesta programme includes the return of fan favourites, alongside new attractions making their debut.

Hot air balloons over Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

In the line-up will be beloved classics alongside new additions, including the Up balloon, Wallace and Gromit Moon Rocket, Thomas the Tank Engine and Sonic the Hedgehog.

On both Friday and Saturday evenings, visitors to the festival can experience nightglows, where dozens of balloons inflate and use their burners to glow in time to music.

Helen Godwin, the new mayor of the West of England, said: “Those of us lucky enough to grow up here in the West Country know there’s nothing quite like the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

Hot air ballooning has been a historic part of Bristol’s culture for many years (Ben Birchall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

“Seeing our skies full of shapes and colours is truly special, whether you find balloons already flying overhead or hoping the wind will bring them your way.”