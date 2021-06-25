The at-home hot tub has become a lockdown phenomenon and has continued to rise to the top of many people’s wishlist. There’s also been an even higher surge in demand for ‘hot tub hires’ to celebrate special occasions during restrictions.

With warmer nights and relaxed restrictions, the ‘hot tub’ trend continues to soar – on the third week of lockdown alone, hot tub sales rose by +1,000 per cent on eBay and searches continue to skyrocket.

While the thought of replicating a ‘holiday experience’ under the stars submerged in warm water is appealing to many, writer Susan Griffin may beg to differ.

She said: “I appreciate that for many people a hot tub session is the idea of blissed-out heaven, but not me. I want to know how can anyone relax while sitting in the equivalent of a bath with a load of random strangers?

“It’s bad enough making eye contact with someone during a soak, let alone accidentally touching a neighbour’s slippery leg or even worse, their feet.”

While it may be a relaxing way to wind down for most, you might end up with more than what you bargained for (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Griffin, from holiday planning experts, 2Chill, believes that the downsides of hot tubs outweigh the positives. While they may be a relaxing way to wind down, she believes they should be avoided.

Unlike a pool, the temperature of a hot tub makes it difficult to maintain the disinfectant levels that kill germs. She explained how badly maintained tubs “makes the perfect breeding ground for germs and bacteria”. This essentially puts people at risk of illnesses, “including Legionnaires’ disease.”

“According to the NHS website, it’s caused by breathing in tiny droplets of water containing bacteria, so something to think about when you’re inhaling that ‘spa fresh air’ during your next dip”, she said.

Griffin said others “can be bringing all sorts with them in the way of sweat, flaky skin and other bodily ‘matter’" (Getty Images)

“Other delights can include folliculitis that gets into hair follicles and causes a rash, E.coli which can cause stomach pain and diarrhoea, crypto, which is caused by a microscopic parasite, and even the herpes virus.”

She adds: “And just because you’re on top of your personal hygiene and shower before you hit the bubble jets, doesn’t mean your fellow bathers are. They can be bringing all sorts with them in the way of sweat, flaky skin and other bodily ‘matter.’”

And she also says: “A friend once described the hot tub she shared with a group of pals during a cottage stay as resembling ‘human soup’. The mental image has haunted me ever since.”

Jury’s out on this one, then.