TikTok is a hub of inspiration, whether it's recipes or recommendations you're looking for, and since the launch of TikTok Shop, we've had access to many of our favourite (and new favourite) brands at the click of a button.

But, now its regulations have come into question after several videos have emerged of an item bought from the platform apparently smouldering when turned on.

Across TikTok Shop, rechargeable hot water bottles have sold in their thousands, many with five-star reviews, however, the most recent videos appear to depict several of the bottles with smoking pluming from them, and their fabric exterior burnt out.

@kialou12 Took under 30 seconds to burn please don’t buy this product..#rechargeableelectrichotwaterbottle

When one user cut the bottle open to investigate the cause, it appeared to be a battery fault.

Another noted how her bottle took "30 seconds to burn" as she placed it outside her home to cool off.

"This could have ended badly", one bottle purchaser wrote.

@katherinelong21 THIS COULD HAVE ENDED BADLY #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #foryoupage❤️❤️

TikTok Shop allows retailers from all over the globe to sell products on the platform, and it's not known which storefront is promoting the bottles.

The product's success was also likely propelled by TikTok's affiliate feature, which allows users to earn a commission by promoting items on TikTok Shop.

Naturally, since these safety concerns have emerged, other users are now worried about what they're buying.

"Was going to buy my kids one of these. Glad I saw this", someone penned.

"Imagine if you plugged it in and popped out the house, this is so worrying", another said.

@_jessie_jessieee_ PA: DO NOT BUY ELECTRIC HOT WATER BOTTLES! #tiktok #fyp #viral #pa #tiktokshop

A third added: "Mine done [sic] this I’m not the only one still absolutely petrified to even go near them and we could have lost our home if we didn’t catch it quick enough."

"I don't buy stuff from TikTok Shop because of this sort of thing happening, you can't know if it adheres to UK safety standards", someone else wrote.

According to TikTok Shop's policy, there are a number of items that are restricted, including weapons, counterfeit goods, and certain health products, and that any products which are sold must meet all federal, state, and local laws, including safety certifications like the UK CA mark or EU CE mark.

Indy100 has contacted TikTok for comment

