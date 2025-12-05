'MAGA can't deny this anymore': Trump appears to fall asleep yet again

Donald Trump, not the first time, has been filmed appearing to fall asleep during a meeting – and critics online are claiming that this could be breaking point for MAGA.

It’s not even the first time this week that Trump has appeared to doze off in public, with Trump seemingly snoozing during a Cabinet meeting while being addressed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Footage from that meeting showed the 79-year-old president closing his eyes and slumping in his seat.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has since insisted the president remained “listening attentively” and fully in charge of the proceedings.

However, the latest footage of Trump appearing to drift off came while he met leaders from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo and signed new agreements.

The new footage sparked plenty of reaction. Liberal commentator Harry Sisson wrote: "Trump has bandages on his bruise covered hand and is falling asleep at public events almost daily. This man is not well and I don’t think MAGA can deny it anymore."





The Democratic Wins Media account wrote: "BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump was just caught asleep again! It’s clear Trump is not doing well. Retweet to make sure every American sees this."





Commentator Molly Ploofkins posted an image of Trump replaced by a sleeping Grandpa Simpson, which has racked up more than 12,000 likes.





The Lincoln Project wrote: "He can’t stop falling asleep on the job. Disqualifying."





Earlier this week, critics were questioning how the reaction to Trump in the media compared to Biden speaks volumes.

Chris D. Jackson wrote: "Trump falls asleep again during a meeting on live television. If Joe Biden had done this, the media would’ve turned it into a week-long crisis. But with this clown, they shrug because he gives them the clicks that fatten their wallets. Total failures."

It comes after Trump expressed annoyance at the media for questioning his overall health during a cabinet meeting Tuesday, while also appearing with two large Band-Aids on the back of his right hand. Trump uses bandages and makeup to cover up consistent bruising on his right hand.

