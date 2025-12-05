Halle Berry has sharply criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom, accusing him of “overlooking” and “devaluing” women after he twice vetoed the Menopause Care Equity Act.

Speaking at the DealBook Summit, Berry said the governor’s decision to block the bill, which aimed to expand insurance coverage for menopause-related care, showed a failure to support half the population.

She went further, telling the audience that Newsom “shouldn’t be our next president.”

Newsom later responded that Berry “didn’t know the whole story,” insisting he shares her goals but warned the bill could raise healthcare costs.

The exchange has reignited debate over menopause care and women’s health equity.

