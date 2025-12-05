White House claim about Trump's 'leadership' met with instant ridicule

The White House has attempted to claim that more meetings is equivalent to more productivity and "leadership" – and people on social media have made it pretty clear they don’t agree.

The official Twitter/X account posted an image from the latest cabinet meeting from earlier this week, comparing the number of meetings held by Trump to Biden during his time in office.

Trump appeared to snooze during the most recent cabinet meeting too, don't forget, but that hasn’t stopped the administration making the claim.

The original post from the official White House account read: "President Trump: 9 Cabinet meetings in under one year.

“Biden: 9 Cabinet meetings in four YEARS.

"WHAT A DIFFERENCE LEADERSHIP MAKES"

People quickly pointed out that long meetings aren't an indication of productivity - or anything at all, in fact.

One commentator wrote: "Anyone who has worked literally anywhere knows that a meeting count is not an indication of productivity or competence."

Another said: "You call it a cabinet meeting. The rest of us call it Trump’s roundtable suck-up fest.

"Also anyone who's ever been involved in a 3-hour meeting knows that it didn't need to actually be 3 hours, telling me how long a meetings are is absolutely not a flex," one more said.

Another critic wrote: "He slept the whole time. Lol. Did you fill him in on what happened?"

