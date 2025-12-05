Most people are watching Stranger Things wrong, according to its creators

Since Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 dropped last week, so much of our screen time has been spent catching up with the latest action and drama in Hawkins - but are you getting the best viewing experience?

Well, Ross Duffer of the Duffer Brothers (aka the Stranger Things creators) shared on release day (November 26) the best setup to have on our TV screens to watch the show.

“A little PSA before you watch tonight,” Duffer said in his Instagram video. “I just want to make sure that your TVs are set up properly.”

He noted how people's TV displays may vary and then shows how he sets up his TV for an optimal viewing experience.

To begin with, he tells viewers to go into settings, then picture mode settings, and then expert controls and recommends turning off all of the expert controls.

"They have a bunch of crap in here that you're gonna wanna make sure is off," he explained, such as dynamic contrast, super resolution, edge enhancer, and colour filter, as he called all these settings “garbage" and noted that Trumotion is the "worst offender" due to it creating “the dreaded soap opera effect.”

Duffer also warned viewers, "whatever you do, don't turn on anything called vivid mode, because it's going to turn on all of the worst offenders and destroy colours", and he shows the default option on his TV is Dolby Vision Movie (Dark), which turns off some of the settings he mentioned but not all of them.

In the comments section, people shared their thoughts, with many agreeing with Duffer's advice, as well as fans thanking him for the recommendation.

One person said, "Normalize turning off smooth-motion on your friends' TVs"

"OMFG THANK YOUUUUU I knew the graphics were crazy looking this season!! I was like wth is going on?!" a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Smooth motion is the real villain."

