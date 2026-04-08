How can I watch Coachella 2026 live?

Coachella 2026 kicks off this week, with a jam-packed lineup of artists set to take to the stage and perform in the desert.

This year, the headliners include Sabrina Carpenter (Friday), Justin Bieber (Saturday), and Karol G (Sunday), so definitely not one to miss.

Thousands will be flocking to Coachella Valley for the festival taking place over two weekends, April 10–12 and April 17–19, but not all of us can make it in person.

But fear not, as we can enjoy the live performances from the comfort of our own home - that's right, here's how you can tune in.

Where can I watch Coachalla 2026?

Can't attend the festival? No problem, as Coachella will be live-streaming each artist's set on its official YouTube channel.

You can even watch up to four stages at the same time in multiview from your TV - so no need to worry about set clashes when watching live.

Viewers can look up set times now, but when it comes to livestream coverage, artists on the lineup are not guaranteed to be broadcast, as per Complex.

Main Stage - Live from Coachella 2026 www.youtube.com

Plus, festival highlights will also become available on demand.

When does the live stream start?

The Coachella 2026 official live stream on YouTube is set to begin at 4 p.m. PST on April 10, so only a couple more days to wait!

Ahead of the festival, the YouTube broadcast schedule will also be available on the official Coachella website.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Coachella 2026 set times just dropped, and The best moments from Coachella 2025 you probably missed.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.