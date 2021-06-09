President Joe Biden’s son used the N-word numerous times during text exchanges with his white lawyer, newly unearthed messages reveal.

Hunter Biden, 51, used the deeply offensive slur in conversations with his attorney George Mesires in December 2018 and early 2019, according to screen grabs obtained by Mail Online.

The texts were taken from Hunter’s old laptop, which had been left at a Delaware shop still containing a week of his internet browsing history, the news site said.

In one example, the US first son joked to Mesires: “I only love you because you’re black” and added “true dat n***a.”

The revelation comes just days after his father gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre in which a white mob killed an estimated 300 Black people in Oklahoma.

Addressing the crowds, President Biden said: “Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous, they cannot be buried, no matter how hard people try.

“Only with truth can come healing.”

He has pledged to make tackling racial injustice a top priority for his administration.

The discovery of Hunter’s appalling attempts at banter have sparked a fierce debate on Twitter.

While some users – namely Republicans – have suggested the 51-year-old would face fierce repercussions if he were a member of the Trump family, others have pointed out that, unlike Donald Trump, President Biden has not given his son a position of authority in the White House, and therefore should not be held accountable for his actions.

Here’s what Biden critics have had to say, including Trump Jr himself:

And here’s how others have approached the issue:

Neither Hunter nor Joe Biden nor Mesires have responded to comment over the issue, Mail Online reports.