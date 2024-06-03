Bar sparks outrage after launching ‘heterosexual awesomeness month’

A bar in Idaho has sparked outrage after celebrating “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” just as Pride Month begins.

Pride Month takes place in June and celebrates members of the LGBTQ+ community and the fight for justice and equality.

But a saloon in Idaho appears to have taken issue with it and has sparked controversy after deciding to counter-celebrate “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” in its celebration of “straight” things.

The Old State Saloon in the city of Eagle in Idaho wrote on Facebook : “Come join us all month to celebrate heterosexuals, for without them, none of us would be here!”

It explained that every Monday in June would be “Hetero Male Monday”, where “any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male” would be given a free draught beer.

In an additional comment, the bar said it was seeking a “perfect judge” to determine if the men have worn clothing that is “officially heterosexual”. The comment claimed they would be paid $15 per hour, as well as getting free beer.

They also added: “Each Wednesday is Heterosexual couples day and each heterosexual couple will receive 15 per cent off their bill.”









The post drew a huge amount of attention, with many criticising the bar for being insensitive towards the LGBTQ+ community by celebrating it during traditional Pride Month.

One person wrote: “This is horribly disappointing. I can handle differing political views. I CANNOT handle bigotry and hate towards marginalized communities.”

Another added: “Imagine being this insecure.”

Someone else argued: “I don’t care if you are glad you’re straight but pointing out your heterosexuality during gay pride month is an affront, is othering and creates separation and discord.”

“Pretty shameful actually,” another commented on the post.

In a follow-up post, the bar wrote : “We hear lots of people are upset about Heterosexual Awesomeness Month! Please know: 1) We love our LGBTQ+ patrons!

“2) We will not be changing our mind and give into the group of those who are responding with vitriol. 3) ALL are welcome to come celebrate heterosexuality with us in June!”

