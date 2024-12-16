Idris Elba to launch run of festive episodes for CBeebies Bedtime Stories

British actor Idris Elba is to launch a run of festive episodes on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The Luther actor, 52, is among a line-up of celebrities who will read from children’s books across the Christmas and New Year period.

Children’s television presenter Justin Fletcher, comedian Mo Gilligan, singer Perrie Edwards, pop star Kylie Minogue, actor James Norton, and WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes will all get involved in the programme.

Kylie will read from The Australian 12 Days Of Christmas by Michael Salmon (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

On Saturday December 21, London-born Elba will begin the run of episodes by reading Hedgehog’s Balloon by Nick Butterworth, a story about Percy the park keeper who helps his hedgehog friend play with his very first balloon.

The following day Fletcher, 54, will read The Winter Wish by Helen Mortimer and Rachael Dean, which tells the story of William, who lives in a bookshop and creates a decorative Christmas window to draw people in.

Stand-up comic Gilligan, 36, reads from My Dad Is A Grizzly Bear by Swapna Haddow and Dapo Adeola on Monday December 23, a story that follows a boy with a wild imagination.

On Christmas Eve, former Little Mix star Edwards, 31, returns to the programme with festive tale Mr Santa by Jarvis, a story about a girl who comes face-to-face with Santa in her own house.

On Christmas Day, Padam Padam singer Minogue, 56, reads The Australian Twelve Days Of Christmas by Michael Salmon, which takes a look at the things that characterise a Christmas in her home country.

On Boxing Day, Happy Valley star Norton, 39, reads There Is No Big Bad Wolf In This Story by Lou Carter and Deborah Allwright.

James Norton will read a story on Boxing Day (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Welcoming in the New Year on Wednesday January 1, Rhodes, 39, reads Gigantic by Rob Biddulph about a small but determined blue whale in the Atlantic.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC children’s and education, said: “CBeebies Bedtime Stories brings magical moments to families all year round but there’s something extra special about stories at Christmas time.

“At its heart is the incredible power of storytelling, which spans generations from children to their grown-ups to grandparents, and this Christmas, we hope everyone takes something away from listening to a story snuggled up together.”

Among the other stars who have read bedtime stories on the show are Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy, Sir Elton John, Chris Hemsworth and the Princess of Wales.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.