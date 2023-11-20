Fans fear Jamie Lynn Spears will quit I'm a Celeb after 'miserable' start

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here got off to an explosive start on Sunday (19 November) with a series of unexpected challenges and the show's first Bushtucker Trial.

The 2023 season saw 10 new contestants enter the Australian jungle, including the likes of former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, ex-UKIP politician Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of pop icon Britney Spears.

While most of the celebrities were familiar with one another and their careers, Spears seemingly had no idea. It soon became clear that she may not have even watched the show ahead of entering.

Spears acknowledged that fellow campmates were "really nice and really kind" and made a "wonderful impression" on her, but a conversation between her and This Morning's Josie Gibson explaining who her campmates were soon caught viewers' attention.

Several X/Twitter users branded Spears' reaction "rude" when she was spotted yawning as Gibson told her she was a TV presenter.

Now, fans of the show are theorising that she could leave I'm a Celeb sooner than expected, with one writing: "Jamie Lynn isn’t lasting long on this. She’ll quit in a couple of days maybe earlier if we keep voting her for the trials."

A source also toldThe Sun that her behaviour is becoming a "flight risk" for the show.

"She has kept herself somewhat separate, not really socialising — and stayed in bed," they reportedly told the outlet.

"It looked like she is really missing her family and, of course, unlike the other celebs, who are all from the UK and mostly know — or know of — each other, Jamie Lynn didn’t have immediate connections like that."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will return to screens tonight at 9pm on ITV.

