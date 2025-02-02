In Pictures: Colourful parades mark Chinese Year of the Snake

Performers have taken to the streets in London and Liverpool to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.

The parade in Chinatown in the capital is part of the biggest Chinese new year celebration outside of China.

The arrival of the Year of the Snake was also marked in style in Liverpool, which hosted the Chinese dragon, lion and unicorn procession.

